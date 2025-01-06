NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,497 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $61,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,063,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.6 %

NXPI stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.20. The stock had a trading volume of 443,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $201.58 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

