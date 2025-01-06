Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 58391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
