Oculis’ (OCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.75% from the stock’s current price.

Oculis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OCS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.57. 103,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,848. Oculis has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

