Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Olaplex traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. 379,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 856,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $90,469.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,231.50. This trade represents a 19.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 42.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olaplex by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 468,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 5,728.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,501,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 20.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 184,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

