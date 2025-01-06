Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 352,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 244,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Down 14.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.