OneMain Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,319 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 251% compared to the average volume of 1,798 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,268,166.06. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,660. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,492 shares of company stock worth $1,582,384 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get OneMain alerts:

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 12.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 12.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. 171,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,146. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.