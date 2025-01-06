OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 1465294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OppFi from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get OppFi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPFI

OppFi Trading Up 6.2 %

Insider Activity at OppFi

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.72 million, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

In other OppFi news, Director David Vennettilli sold 22,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $171,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,524 shares in the company, valued at $933,304.32. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $155,098.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,782.40. The trade was a 18.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,450 shares of company stock valued at $971,370 over the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in OppFi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth $2,457,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.