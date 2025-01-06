Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Oracle Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.31. 2,877,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,367. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

