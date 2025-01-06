Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 851739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 22.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 93.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

