Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 13,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 53.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 516,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,715. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.