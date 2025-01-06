Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 500 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Lennox International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LII stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $613.94. 26,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,903. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.52. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.09 and a 1-year high of $682.50.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total transaction of $337,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,038.72. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $624.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.50.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

