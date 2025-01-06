Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.3 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.04. 124,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,488. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.44 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.