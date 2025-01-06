Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TRV stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.30. 111,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,494. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.87 and a 12 month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.70.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

