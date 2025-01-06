Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.75. 185,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.