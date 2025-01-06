Pensionfund Sabic Buys 1,500 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.93. 139,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.63.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

