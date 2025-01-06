Pensionfund Sabic Buys 5,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,343. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 43.95%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.