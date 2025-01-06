Pensionfund Sabic Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,269.31.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $14.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,218.59. 36,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,218.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,152.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,283.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

