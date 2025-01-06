Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 674.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,985,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,032.46.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,961.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,102. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,184.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,901.56.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

