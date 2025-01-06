Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 495.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 321.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.54. 172,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $143.98 and a 1-year high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

