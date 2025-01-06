Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 20,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.64. 74,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.46 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.