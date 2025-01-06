Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,266,000 after acquiring an additional 572,511 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,834,000 after acquiring an additional 279,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $163.76. 152,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,568. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day moving average of $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.22.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

