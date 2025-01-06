Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 1,700 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $922.06. The company had a trading volume of 347,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $943.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $896.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $654.03 and a one year high of $1,008.25. The stock has a market cap of $409.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,512.30. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This represents a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,347 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.