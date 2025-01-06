Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 17,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 268,555 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KDP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.45. 645,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.