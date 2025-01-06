Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 25,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

AT&T Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,181,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,600,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

