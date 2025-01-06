Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 9,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 542,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

