Pensionfund Sabic Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,597 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,554,000 after buying an additional 62,157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,632 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 884 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 148,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,748. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $217,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,739.20. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,565. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.