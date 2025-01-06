Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after buying an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 842.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 975.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,128 shares of company stock worth $29,820,640. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $6.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,667,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,914,189. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 207.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average of $173.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

