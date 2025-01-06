PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.