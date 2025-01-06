PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.67 and last traded at $67.82, with a volume of 73565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.