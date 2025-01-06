Piper Sandler Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $91.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EL. Citigroup lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.41.

EL stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.16. 1,131,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,782. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 96,239 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,600,000 after buying an additional 2,533,006 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

