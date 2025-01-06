Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Price

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target (down previously from $256.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.30.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.35. 342,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,892. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $189.87 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $9,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

