PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Up 45.5% – What’s Next?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) traded up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 118,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 87,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

