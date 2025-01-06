PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Stock Price Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shares were up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 118,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 87,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

PJX Resources Trading Up 45.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

