Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,221,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,439,000 after buying an additional 2,677,951 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.