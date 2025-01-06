Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 27351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $102,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

