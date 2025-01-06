Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) vs. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Critical Comparison

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 4 4 0 2.33

Profitability

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.85%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 14.53% 6.17% 4.09% Plymouth Industrial REIT 0.46% 0.20% 0.06%

Risk & Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.41 billion 2.58 $177.49 million $0.85 17.84 Plymouth Industrial REIT $201.57 million 3.92 $13.66 million $0.02 870.00

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 112.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 4,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 99 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

