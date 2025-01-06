Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in QCR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in QCR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,069.26. The trade was a 46.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCRH opened at $79.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. QCR had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

