Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 105.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in SentinelOne by 287.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.1 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on S. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $26,299,274.10. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,692.25. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,135 shares of company stock worth $8,927,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

