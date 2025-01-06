Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $244,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,072.40. This trade represents a 18.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. This represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.7 %

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of USLM stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.93. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Further Reading

