Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,290,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 35,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,273,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,038.72. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 156,298 shares of company stock worth $1,043,886. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LILAK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

