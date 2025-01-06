Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,973 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 806.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 396.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qiagen

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.