Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,879 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $243.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.19 and a 200 day moving average of $235.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $202.66 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

