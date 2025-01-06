Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,929 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $35.70 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

