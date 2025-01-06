Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

