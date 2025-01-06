ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.39, but opened at $54.60. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 951,648 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 10.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

