Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,857 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.5 %

NVDA opened at $144.47 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.15.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,226,886 shares of company stock valued at $161,499,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

