Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives C$0.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday.

QUIS opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$153.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

