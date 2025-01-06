Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,153 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 316,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Regency Centers by 199.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,929 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.39%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

