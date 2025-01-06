Reviewing Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) & Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) and Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Global Brokerage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.77 billion 5.42 $761.40 million $7.34 26.60 Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brokerage.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 2 0 0 2.00 Global Brokerage 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cboe Global Markets and Global Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus target price of $220.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Global Brokerage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Global Brokerage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Global Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 19.65% 22.33% 10.79% Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brokerage has a beta of -1.31, meaning that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Global Brokerage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index. Cboe’s trading venues include the largest options exchange in the United States and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. CBOE reports the results of its operations in 5 business segments: Options, Futures, U.S. Equities, European Equities, and Global FX.

About Global Brokerage

Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary and simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. It offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York. On March 23, 2023, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Global Brokerage, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. On May 19, 2023, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

