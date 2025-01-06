Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.23. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 3,992,368 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RZLV. Northland Securities began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.08% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

